Seun Kuti Admits To Privileged Upbringing, Says He’s Never Did Laundry

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, has shared fond memories of his childhood.

During his appearance on the Zero Conditions podcast shared on Instagram on Monday, he revealed that his father gave him special treatment, making him his favorite child.

Despite his siblings possibly disagreeing, Seun cherished their bond.

Seun boasted about being pampered, admitting he’s never done laundry due to his privileged upbringing.

At just 8 years old, Seun joined his father’s iconic band, Egypt 80. After Fela’s passing, Seun’s family entrusted him to lead the band and manage its finances.

“I won the daddy lottery. Fela Kuti is my favourite person in the world. If you asked my brothers they could say he’s a terrible dad but to me, he was an amazing father,” he said.

“You don’t know how spoilt I was growing up. Till now, I have never done laundry in my life. I don’t know how to wash anything. I’m not bragging.”

“I have been with Fela’s Egypt 80 band since I was 8 years old. So when Fela died my family asked me to continue with the band & keep all the money I make.”

