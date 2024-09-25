Sexual Harassment Probe: Ex-Soldier Seeks Public Disclosure, Transparency

Ruth Ogunleye, former female soldier, has sought transparency from the Nigerian Army regarding the outcome of the probe into her sexual harassment claim against senior officer Colonel I.B. Abdulkareem

In January 2024, Ogunleye alleged that Abdulkareem, Colonel G.S. Ogor, and Brigadier General I.B. Solebo made her life unbearable.

She specifically accused Abdulkareem of making repeated attempts to assault her, administering injections against her will, forcibly removing her from her residence, and confining her to a psychiatric hospital after she rejected his sexual advances.

In the latest development, Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, said that after a review of the facts, testimonies, and evidence presented, it was determined that Abdulkareem did not commit the offences alleged by Ogunleye.

Nwachukwu stated that medical reports following an evaluation at the National Hospital in Abuja indicated that Ogunleye was suffering from a condition that rendered her medically vulnerable.

Reacting via TikTok on Tuesday, Ogunleye expressed gratitude to the Army but pleaded for the outcome of the investigation to be made public.

“I want to say a big thank you to the Nigerian Army and its spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu. It is no longer news that I was discharged from the service on June 15, 2024. I humbly request that the Nigerian Army publish the outcome of the investigation that led to my discharge.

“On January 9, 2024, I came on social media to complain about how I was harassed by Colonel I.B. Abdulkareem, Colonel G.S. Ogor, and Brigadier General I.B. Solebo. I beg the Nigerian Army to post the outcome of the investigation on its social media platforms so that the whole world will know what truly transpired and what led to my discharge. I will be very grateful if my request is considered,” she said.

Ogunleye, in a separate post, called on the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy, not to remain silent on the matter.

She said, “I’m calling out the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy. You’re not just a mother, you’re a woman everybody respects so much. Please come out and say things as they are. Ma, you requested me to leave the job, and I submitted my handwritten voluntary resignation letter to you, which you gave to the Army, and requested that they release me to your office. The psychiatric doctors were there when you intervened.

“Come out and tell the truth, ma. Thereafter, the Chief of Army Staff called me on July 1, where he told me he converted my voluntary discharge to a medical discharge because you wanted me to benefit from pension and other entitlements. How was I boarded out, and where is this mental illness coming from?”