Shaibu Plotting To Invade State House – Edo Govt Tells IGP

Edo state government has notified the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, over alleged plans of the reinstated Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, to invade the State’s Government House.

In a statement on Sunday, the Special Adviser to the State Government, Crusoe Osagie, stated that Shaibu’s plot could lead to chaos, especially as a police officer was killed during a previous attempt.

He said: “We want to draw the attention of the Inspector-General of Police to the intelligence we have gathered regarding a planned move by the erstwhile Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, to forcefully enter the Edo State Government House to purportedly enforce the ruling of Justice J. K. Omotosho.

“The stay of execution is still pending at the Court of Appeal, and we appeal to the Inspector-General of Police to ensure that the state does not descend into anarchy because of the ambition of one man.

“The last time Shaibu attempted this, it led to the death of a police officer. We believe that one death is already too many, and it would be wise to prevent a recurrence.”

Following his impeachment, Obaseki inaugurated Marvelous Omobayo as his deputy governor.

Meanwhile, an Abuja Federal High Court has reinstated Shaibu as Edo State’s deputy governor.