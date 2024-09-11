Sina Rambo Welcomes Second Child With Wife Heidi Korth

Sina Rambo, a cousin of popular singer Davido, and his wife Heidi Korth have expanded their family with the arrival of their second child.

This news comes as a surprise to many, given the couple’s troubled past.

Advertisement

Last year, Heidi publicly accused Sina of domestic violence and making death threats, leading many to question the state of their relationship.

Despite their past issues, Heidi took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of their newborn baby, along with a heartfelt message.

READ MORE: I Can’t Carry My Own Children, But Surrogacy Gives Me Hope – Selena Gomez

She wrote, “Ten little fingers, ten little toes, two beautiful eyes and one button nose. Welcome baby”.

This announcement follows Heidi’s previous social media posts about her pregnancy, which had shocked many due to the couple’s tumultuous history.

SEE POST: