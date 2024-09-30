Six Killed, Nine Injured In Jigawa Bus Accident

Six people were crushed by a commercial bus driver named Usman Idris on the Kano-Gumel route in Gagarawa village, Ringim LGA, Jigawa State.

The incident occurred on Sunday while the victims were marching through the street in celebration of Maulud, a resident told DAILY POST.

He claimed the driver lost control and crashed into the crowd, killing six people and injuring many more.

DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, spokesman for the Jigawa Police Command, confirmed the occurrence in a statement released to journalists on Monday.

“A fatal motor vehicle and pedestrian accident occurred on Sunday along Kano-Gumel road at Gagarawa village in Ringim LGA.

“The accident occurred when one Usman Idris of Doko village, Garki LGA, was driving a Volkswagon Sharon with registration number Kano NSR 452 ZX from Gashuwa Local Government Area in Yobe state to Kano State.”

“On reaching the said Gagarawa village, the driver lost control while on speed and knocked down about fifteen (15) pedestrians, who were celebrating maulud,” the statement said.

According to the police spokesman, as the report was received, a team of officers raced to the scene and transported the victims to Ringim General Hospital for medical treatment.

The medical practitioner declared six of the victims dead, while nine others were admitted and are receiving treatment.