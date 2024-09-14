Six Killed, Others Missing As Bus Conveying Travellers Along Benin-Ore Road Plunges Into River

No fewer than six yet to be identified individuals, have been killed in an accident that occurred along Benin-Ore road, on Thursday evening.

It was gathered that the incident happened, when a commercial bus plunged into the Ovia River in Edo state.

Confirming the horrible reports on Friday, the Edo sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Cyril Mathew, disclosed that divers had been contacted to recover the missing passengers.

He said that the accident occurred at about 4:20 pm on Thursday when a bus travelling from Lagos to Port Harcourt veered off the highway and plunged into the river.

He said: “Six people were rescued alive, while one was recovered dead on Thursday. A corpse was also recovered on Friday.

“Unfortunately, the chances of survival for the remaining passengers in the river are slim, given that the accident occurred on Thursday evening.

“We have engaged divers to help recover the bodies, but negotiations are ongoing. The divers are asking for N2 million to carry out the job.”

“According to passengers who survived the crash, the driver lost control of the bus after experiencing brake failure.

“In a desperate attempt to avoid colliding with vehicles in front, the driver veered into the opposite lane, leaving the Ore-Benin-Lagos route and crossing over to the Benin-Ore road.

“However, due to the speed, the driver was unable to regain control, causing the bus to hit a pavement and plunge into the river.”