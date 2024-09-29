Six Victims Rescued As Katsina Police, Military Foil Kidnapping Attempts

The Katsina State Police Command, in coordination with military, has repelled two separate kidnapping attempts in the state.

ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, the Katsina Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed this in a statement issued on Saturday.

According to the PPRO, on Saturday, a distress call was received at the Jibia Divisional Police Headquarters alleging an attempted kidnapping on the Jibia-Kuran Namoda road in Katsina State.

He said, “Upon receipt of the report, police operatives, in collaboration with the military, immediately responded to the scene and engaged the suspects in a gun duel.

“Four kidnapped victims were successfully rescued and rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

“Unfortunately, one victim succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the attack.”

He further stated that a distress call concerning another abduction attempt was received by the Faskari Divisional Police Headquarters in Unguwar Boka hamlet, located along the Funua-Gusau road in the Faskari Local Government Area.

The public relations officer stated that the operatives moved quickly to the area, collaborating with the military, and engaged the assailants in a gunfight.

“Regrettably, the assailants fatally shot one of the victims during the attack.

“However, two kidnapped victims were successfully rescued unhurt.

“Efforts are being intensified to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators as the investigation continues,” Sadiq-Aliyu said.