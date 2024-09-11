Skitmaker NastyBlaq Mourns Death Of His Mother

Renowned skit maker, NastyBlaq, is currently grieving the loss of his mother.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, he shared the news of her passing, expressing the immense sadness that has filled his heart.

He wrote, ”These past few days have been filled with nothing but sadness in my heart concerning the passing of my beloved mother

I pray God gives me the strength to heal.

This is a great loss in my family and as much as this saddens our hearts we know she’s gone to a better place. Rest in peace my first love, the only reason for my motivation, you will surely be missed”

Colleagues and netizens trooped to the comments to tender in their condolence messages, and here are some;

asherkine wrote, “May her soul rest in perfect peace and I pray God comforts you and family in ways you never expect.”

justinug wrote, “Bro I’m so sorry man, praying for you during this period May her soul rest in peace”

superstar_ ilover wrote, “Eyah…. so heartbreaking”

hennie_beauticians wrote, “Condolences dear”

patrick_salvado wrote, “Oh dear brother

So sorry for your loss, praying for you and the family during this trying time”

