Sokoto Probes N16.1bn Diversion Under Tambuwal Govt

The Commission of Inquiry, Sokoto State, is investigating the sales of the State’s shares by the Sokoto State Investment Limited during the tenure of Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

The counsel for the Commission, Amanzi F Amanziz said the commission was called upon to investigate the alleged sales of the state’s shares worth N16.1 billion by the company.

“Sometime in 2018, the Accountant General transfered all the government shares through a letter to the Sokoto State Investment Limited. And between the period of 2022 to 2023 these shares were sold and unaccounted for.

“So the commission has been called upon to investigate into the sales of these shares and whereabout of the money. Based on the content of the memo, a total of N16.1 billion Naira is alleged to be unaccounted for.

“And N4 billion out of the money was said to be distributed to private and corporate accounts for just no cause,” he alleged on Tuesday.

According to him, the Commission also received complaints from some individuals who purchased land from the Sokoto new city which was revoked by the current administration.

One of the complainants prayed the commission to look into their complaints, just as he expressed optimism that justice would prevail at the end of the day.