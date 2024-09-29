Soldiers Apprehend Three Suspects In Possession Of Firearms In Delta

Troops from the Sector 1 of the Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe have arrested three suspects in possession of weapons.

In a statement released to the public on Saturday, by Major Emmanuel Onoja, Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, identified the accused individuals as Abel Festus, Ramsey Akporoyibo, and Stephen Omah.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested on Friday, while traveling in a Lexus RX 350 at Oghareki community, Ethiope West local government area of Delta State.

Major Onoja said that the operation yielded significant success, adding that the suspects have been taken into custody for thorough investigation.

He said: “The operation yielded a significant cache of weapons, including five pump-action rifles, a Dane gun, a battle axe, and 51 cartridges.

“The suspects have been taken into custody to undergo thorough interrogation and further investigation.”