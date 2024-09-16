Some Borno Flood Victims Are Still Trapped – Ndume To FG

The lawmaker representing Borno South senatorial district, Ali Ndume, has called on federal government to dredge communities in Borno State, affected by recent flooding.

In a statement released to the public on Monday in Abuja, Ndume said that most residents trapped in their areas, were yet to be rescued.

Recall that the natural disaster escalated last week Tuesday when the collapse of the Alau Dam led to severe flooding, resulting in fatalities, displacements, and the submergence of homes and farmlands.

Advertisement

However, Ndume stressed that immediate dredging of the affected areas is crucial for effective rescue operations and to alleviate the suffering of those still trapped.

He said: “We really need to help make sure that people do not continue to suffer. Some of them have been in their houses for the last six days.

READ MORE: Borno Flood Victim Cries Out, Says Wife, Five Children Still Missing

“What the federal government needs to do is to come and do the survey and get dredging equipment and get to the discharge of the Alau Dam and try to excavate the water way out so that the water can flow and go otherwise the aftermath will be more disastrous.

“Most buildings that were submerged are not strong, and if they continue to stay in water, they will collapse.

“Most people trapped in their communities are still there because it is only boats that the Nigerian military, other security agencies, and the state government are using to rescue people there.

“I am using this opportunity to move a motion since we are on recess for the federal government to intensify action against the plight of the victims of the insurgency.”