The former spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign in 2023, Daniel Bwala has claimed that some government agents do not believe in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Bwala’s statement is coming, following a proposed cabinet reshuffle by the President.

It was gathered that Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to Tinubu, on information and strategy, on Wednesday, said that the former governor of Lagos state will soon shake-up his admiration.

Advertisement

Speaking on the development, Bwala, during an interview with Channels TV on Thursday, claimed that some politicians are trying to play it safe so they don’t incur the wrath of the people.

He added that some ministers who have failed the president have put their career and future at risk.

READ MORE: #EdoDecides: Outcome Shows Confidence Of People In Tinubu’s Govt – Akpabio

Bwala said: “Some agents of the government, very sadly, their attitude suggests that they don’t even believe in the president.

“They prefer to play it safe; they feel that if they depend on the government, they will incur the wrath of the people. They want to be clever by half.

“With the performance of the ministers, I think that is the reason the president has put out words that he is going to rejig.

“He is not going to be guided by events but when he wants to do it. It is not a matter of ifs but matter of when.”