Some Members Of Tinubu Cabinet Interested In Their Pockets Than Serving Nigerians – Buba Galadima

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Buba Galadima, has said that some of the appointees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are more interested in personal gains than serving the country.

Galadima noted that Tinubu in office had been up and down, saying there were some elements of direction and misdirection surrounding him.

The NNPP’s chieftain also stated that he expected the president to come up with a team of experts to address the problems facing the country.

Advertisement

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, on Friday night, Galadima added that he was disappointed in Tinubu’s administration.

READ MORE: Some Govt Agents Don’t Believe In Tinubu’s Administration – Daniel Bwala

He said: “Some of his appointees are more interested in their pockets than service delivery. Nobody is interested in developing Nigeria.

“I expected him (Tinubu) to hit the ground running because we thought he was coming with a team which knows the dots and everything.

“He should be told that some of his appointees are more interested in their pockets than service delivery.

“If anyone is doing things wrong, the person who appointed him should take the blame. There was a minister suspended on an allegation.

“What stopped the president from firing that minister the next hour that issue was determined? It is now getting to how many months? It’s still hanging.”