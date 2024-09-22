Sophia Momodu, Real Estate Company Settle Dispute Over House Ownership

Sophia Momodu, the first babymama of music star Davido, has settled her dispute with a real estate company that accused her of falsely claiming ownership of a house.

On Friday, Sophia posted a video on Snapchat, showing off a newly acquired house, sparking controversy.

The real estate company quickly responded, revealing that the house belonged to another client and not Sophia.

The company criticized Sophia for misleading the public with false information, putting the security personnel at risk of losing their jobs.

However, in a surprising turn of events, the company deleted their posts calling out Sophia.

Explaining the decision, they stated that Sophia reached out for a peaceful resolution, leading to an amicable settlement.

In a statement on Saturday, the company said:

“As a peaceful company that we are, we have decided to bring down the post after Sophia reached out for a peaceful resolution, both parties involved have fully resolved the issue amicably and are now at peace.

Moving forward, we would like to strongly reiterate that our client’s interest is and will always be our utmost priority”.

