Stepfather, Two Others In Police Net For Defiling Wife’s 12-Year-Old Daughter

Chibuzor Benjamin, a stepfather, has been taken into custody by the Lagos State Police Command on charges of defiling his 12-year-old stepdaughter (name withheld) in the Ago Okota region of the state.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed the arrest on Saturday, adding that two other people, Emmanuel Okechukwu and Sunday Akpan, were also detained for allegedly defiling the same child.

Hundeyin said, “One Ngozi reported the case on behalf of her niece, aged 12 years, against all three suspects of having canal views of the minor. The complainant alleged that the suspects had been having unlawful carnal knowledge of the survivor since August 2024.

“One of the alleged suspects, whose name is Chibuzor Benjamin, is the stepfather to the survivor, while the other two alleged suspects reside on the same street with the survivor’s mother and stepfather.

“Benjamin and Sunday Akpan confessed to the crime, while the third suspect, Emmanuel Okechukwu, denied the allegation. The three suspects were arraigned in court for defilement 20/9/24.”