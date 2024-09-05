“Stop Killing Us” – Ayra Starr Speaks Out Against Gruesome Murder Of FUNAAB Female Student

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has joined the chorus of voices condemning the gruesome murder of Idowu Christianah, a 300-level student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

Christianah’s friend, Ayomide Adeleye, a suspected serial killer, allegedly perpetrated the heinous crime.

Ayra Starr took to her official X page on Thursday to express her outrage and demand justice for Christianah.

Advertisement

She emphasized the urgent need to address the escalating violence against women, asserting that they deserve better protection and treatment.

READ MORE: Destiny Etiko Cries Out Over Soaring Petrol Prices, Laments Economic Hardship

In her post, Ayra Starr wrote, “Stop killing us! Stop raping us! Women deserve better #JusticeForChristianah.”

The murder has sent shockwaves through the community, with investigations revealing that Adeleye had previously been linked to the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and blood sister in 2018 and 2020.

SEE POST: