“Stop Portraying Us As Bullies” – EFCC Cautions Skitmakers Against Unlawful Use Of Operational Equipment

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has issued a statement denouncing the unlawful use of its operational equipment in comedy acts.

This is in response to the revival of an old video called “EFCC and Army Wahala” on social media networks.

In a statement released on Monday via X, the anti-corruption agency voiced significant worry over the portrayal of its agents in such films.

“This, once again, compels the EFCC to reiterate its warning to skit makers and other social workers to desist from using the operational accoutrements of the commission illegally and irresponsibly,” the statement read.

The commission took particular issue with the portrayal of its agents in the video, describing it as a “caricature of the operational etiquette of the EFCC.”

The commission noted that the video presents a disgraceful portrayal of alleged commission operatives, and that unleashing terror on “suspects” is not only embarrassing but also symptomatic of a premeditated attempt to throw doubt on the EFCC’s image.

The EFCC said, “Operatives of the EFCC are not bullies. They are trained as refined modern law enforcement officers rich in decency, civility and respect for members of the public, including suspects of economic and financial crimes.”

The commission hence issued a stern warning to content creators, stating, “Skit makers are warned again to desist from unauthorised use of the accoutrements of the Commission.”

