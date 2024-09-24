Stop Questioning INEC’s Authority Over Edo Election Results – APC Warns YIAGA Africa

The All Progressives Congress has warned civil society and election observer, YIAGA Africa, for challenging Independent National Electoral Commission, over the results of the just concluded Edo State gubernatorial election.

APC in a statement released to the public by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Tuesday, criticized the group for allegedly attempting to second-guess INEC’s authority.

Morka also accused the civil society of making baseless allegations regarding the manipulation of results, stating that these claims lacked supporting evidence and were based on speculative data.

The statement reads: “INEC is the sole statutory authority for the conduct and declaration of election results.

“Yiaga Africa is not and must desist from constituting itself as a parallel agency for the declaration of election results.

“Alleging that results were manipulated without hard facts and figures, but based on some statistical guesswork, is a clear disservice to the electoral process.

“Yiaga Africa’s report is a travesty, replete with methodological flaws, politicised observations, inconsistencies, and inaccuracies.

“Election observer missions are not election management agencies and cannot usurp INEC’s statutory authority as the sole election management body in Nigeria.

“Declaring or second-guessing the Edo State gubernatorial result based on unsubstantiated, unverified, and highly questionable statistical parameters created by Yiaga Africa is designed to create unnecessary confusion.”