Super Eagles Need Creative Midfielder Like Okocha – Samson Siasia

Nigeria’s former Super Eagles head coach, Samson Siasia has opined that the male’s national team is still lacking a player maker, who can drive the team forward and score like Austine Jay Jay Okocha.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that no one has ever fill the void that Okocha left behind since he quit international football in 2006.

Siasia in his assessment of the current Super Eagles, during an interview with Lagos Talk on Wednesday, said that the team is well equipped in other areas but is lacking a creative midfielder.

He said: “We don’t have an offensive midfield player that can give the last pass to the strikers. We have great strikers, but we need someone that is missing.

“Iwobi can not play that position. He’s a good player, but he’s not doing as much as he’s supposed to as an offensive player.

“We have to look for that person in the centre of the field, who can give the last passes and score goals.

“In the defence and other parts, right and left midfield, we are good. We need someone like Jay-Jay Okocha, but it has to be somebody that can score more than him.”