Suspect Arrested For Allegedly Masterminding Kidnap Of Two Men In Ogun

A suspect has been arrested after two men were kidnapped while visiting farms in Ikutoke village, Ode-Remo, Remo North Local Government Area, Ogun State, on Friday.

On Sunday, a police source who was not authorised to speak to the media told PUNCH Metro on the condition of anonymity that the victims, Olajesu and Juwon, were out inspecting the boundary of a farm in the village with a surveyor and a young boy when the incident occurred.

One Gani Idowu was alleged to have asked them to view the land, but when Juwon and Olajesu arrived at the farm, Idowu excused himself and informed them he was returning home.

Advertisement

The source went on to say that the kidnappers ran out from behind a nearby bush and kidnapped Olajesu and Juwon as soon as Idowu left the farm, leaving his visitors who were still inspecting it.

The source narrated, “On 06/09/2024 around 1000HRS, Olajesu, Juwon, also known as Alapanla, and Kusimo, who is a surveyor, along with a young boy, travelled to Ikutoke village, where Ganiu Idowu intended to show them the boundary of a farm in the Ikutoke village near Ode-Remo.

“It was alleged that suddenly, Ganiu Idowu informed them that he was returning home while others were still engaged on the farm.

“Shortly after Ganiu Idowu departed, the kidnappers appeared and abducted both Olajesu and Juwon.”

Omolola Odutola, the Public Relations Officer for the Ogun State Police, confirmed the incident over the phone on Sunday.

READ MORE: Kwara Police Pledges Transparency In Probe Of Polytechnic Student’s Murder

Odutola stated that one suspect had been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Ganiu Idowu is suspected to have orchestrated the kidnap of Olajesu and Juwon in Ikutoke village in the Ode-Remo area. He has been arrested and is undergoing an investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Abiodun, has vowed that there will be no room for men of the underworld in Ogun State,” Odutola said.