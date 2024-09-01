Suspected Bandits Hijack Two Loaded Buses, Abduct Passengers In Zamfara Highway

Some gunmen, suspected to be Bandits have kidnaped passengers on a highway in Zamfara State, on Saturday.

According to the witness who refused to ascertain the number of the abducted victims, told journalists that the gunmen hijacked the two vehicles before abducting the occupants.

He said: “Few hours ago, bandits blocked the Damri to Bakura road in Zamfara State, abducting all passengers from two fully loaded vehicles.

“It’s alarming that terrorists can put blockade on a road in broad daylight without any fear. The northwest region of Nigeria has become a web of terror.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Zamfara state has become epic center of terrorism, with highest numbers of kidnapping and loss of innocent lives.