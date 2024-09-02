Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested In Nasarawa, Substances Recovered

A suspected drug trafficker named Saturday Gabriel, has been taken into custody, according to the Nasarawa State Police command.

The suspect was apprehended with 15 bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp after meticulous efforts by its valiant personnel in the area.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Lafia.

Advertisement

He said, “The Nasarawa State Police Command in its relentless drive to tame the excesses of criminals have on 31/8/2024 at about 1300hrs arrested one Saturday Gabriel ‘M’ 43 years of Edo State while one other escaped.

“Consequently, a Toyota Camry with registration number: Lagos KSF 843 FN and 15 bags of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from the suspect as exhibit.”

Nansel added that the arrest was made after a tip-off that a Toyota Camry with two occupants was spotted driving towards the Nasarawa Toto region and was reasonably suspected of harbouring criminals.

READ MORE: Fatal Accident On Lagos-Abeokuta Road Kills Two Children, Injures Seven Others

“Acting based on the strength of the information, police personnel attached to the Toto Division were strategically deployed to be on the lookout for the suspects.

“Consequently, the vehicle was intercepted at Gadabuke area of Toto LGA, Nasarawa state where the suspect was arrested and the exhibits were recovered”.

According to the statement, the state Commissioner of Police, Umar Shehu Nadada, directed the Divisional Police Officer to send the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Lafia for further investigation and prosecution by the NDLEA.