Suspected Gunmen Storm Kaduna Hospital, Kidnap Nurses, Patients

Some gunmen, suspected to be bandits have attacked the Primary Healthcare Centre at Kuyallo, Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, kidnapping two nurses and an unspecified number of patients.

According to Musa Alhassan, one of the leaders of a local Vigilante group, told PUNCH on Monday, that the terrorists were said to have initially targeted a primary school in Kuyello, located on the town.

He added that when they were unable to find any students to abduct, they allegedly proceeded to the adjacent hospital, where they seized the nurses who were on duty.

Alhassan said: “The bandits came to the school around 9 am, asking about the students, but when they found out that the school was empty, they went to the healthcare centre and started kidnapping people.”

Meanwhile, a community leader in the area, who preferred to remain anonymous, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, described the situation as worrisome.

“They arrived in the area and went straight to a nearby school, thinking they would find students. However, the school was empty, so they proceeded to the PHC in Kuyello and abducted the nurses on duty.”

Another witness told PUNCH that: “The bandits came into the healthcare centre, wielding guns and machetes.

“They started dragging people out of the hospital, and we could not do anything to stop them.”