Suspected Vandal Electrocuted While Stealing Electrical Assets In Yobe

The lifeless body of a person suspected to be a vandal was discovered inside a transformer substation in Commissioners’ Quarters 1, Damaturu, Yobe State.

The Damaturu police patrol team “Operation Haba Maza” extracted the suspect’s body and transported it to the mortuary at Yobe State University Teaching Hospital, Damaturu, where his relatives recognised and claimed the corpse.

Blessing Tunoh, Communications Officer for the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC), stated in a statement issued on Saturday that the Regional Manager and the Company’s Operation and Maintenance Officer visited the location after receiving the information.

According to Blessing, Yobe State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim announced that police investigations found the suspect tried to steal electrical assets during a 1:00 a.m. power outage, but was electrocuted upon power restoration.

She went on to say that people on their way to the mosque for morning prayers spotted his lifeless body in the early morning hours.

She stated that the occurrence was instantly reported to the Maisandari ‘B’ Division of the Yobe State Police Command, which dispatched agents to evacuate the body.

The YEDC’s Communications Officer quoted the PPRO as saying, “We will continue to support the YEDC in protecting their installations and prosecuting arrested vandals who damage power infrastructure and disrupt services”.