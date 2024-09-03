Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has demanded that the government uncovers the mystery behind operations and activities of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

According to him, Nigerians deserve to know the state of affairs in the company and other state-owned agencies and should not be shrouded in secrecy.

Advertisement

Obi, in a post via X on Tuesday, lamented that the current fuel scarcity and attendant hardships in the country are a result of the ineptitude of the current government.

He added that the declaration of a ₦3 trillion profit in 2023 by the NNPCL and the subsequent claim of “financial constraints” affecting fuel supply in the country in recent days is questionable.

The former Anambra State Governor called for greater transparency in the activities of the NNPCL and urged the current administration to take care of the mess it created with the management of the fuel system in the country.

Nigerians, he said, must not keep quiet, but hold the government accountable.

His words: “Nigerians must stop at nothing in demanding for transparency in the operations of government especially critical agencies like the state-owned NNPCL whose activities appear to be shrouded in secrecy.

READ ALSO: NNPC Is A Cesspool Of Endemic Corruption – Atiku Demands Listing On Nigerian Stock Exchange

“The conflicting reports on subsidy payments have left Nigerians in the dark, unsure of what is happening in this all important company.

“It is very curious that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) which declared a N3 trillion profit in 2023, is coming up with a bizarre claim of “financial constraints” in supplying fuel.

“The fuel scarcity crisis, characterized by endless queues, and untold hardship, is a direct result of the government’s ineptitude.

“The $20 billion Dangote Refinery and other Modular Refineries’ struggles to secure crude oil supply and NNPCL’s search for outside operators for its refineries are further proof of this administration’s gross incompetence.

“We demand a better level of transparency in NNPCL’s operations, financial dealings, and plans for the future.

“The Petroleum Industry Act mandates an open and transparent NNPCL, we should not stand idly by while this government violates our laws. We demand that this administration come clean on these issues and take responsibility for the mess it has created.

“We should not rest until we uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable. The Nigerian people deserve better. -PO”