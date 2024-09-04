Task Force Arrests Six Fuel Hawkers In Lagos

Six people were detained by Lagos State Task Force agents on Tuesday on suspicion of participating in the unauthorised selling of petroleum products around the state.

The task force’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, stated on Tuesday that the illicit selling of fuel in gallons endangers members of the public.

He noted that the suspects were apprehended while hawking petrol and selling it to motorists at excessive prices in the Maryland, Charity and Fadeyi districts of the state.

Abdulraheem emphasised that such activities increased people’ challenges in the face of continued fuel scarcity.

He named the accused as Toibu Ishola, Yakubu Olayiwola, Adebayo Rasak, Maria Balogun, Motunrayo Dosunmu, and John Ogunfowokan.

In his words, “The Lagos State Task Force today conducted a sweeping operation from Fadeyi down to Maryland, and Charity Bus Stop down to Airport Road, where six suspects involved in the illegal sale and display of petroleum products were apprehended.

“These individuals were caught red-handed hawking petrol to motorists at exorbitant rates, thereby further exacerbating the already intense situation faced by many Lagosians.

“The six suspects, Toibu Ishola, 44; Yakubu Olayiwola, 34; Adebayo Rasak, 29; Maria Balogun, 50; Motunrayo Dosunmu, 43; and John Ogunfowokan will be charged in court, and the petroleum products seized will be forfeited to the state government through the court.”

Abdulraheem emphasised the agency’s chairman’s reaction to the arrest, saying that the agency would continue to crack down on black market operators to protect lives and property in the state.

He advised the people to report any suspicious behaviour involving the unlawful sale of petroleum products in any region of the state to the appropriate agency.

“We are committed to curbing these illegal activities and ensuring that the safety and well-being of the public are not compromised. The actions of these black market operators are not only cruel but also a severe threat to public safety, as the improper handling and storage of petrol could lead to a catastrophic fire disaster.

“The agency also urges the public to report any suspicious activities related to the illegal storage and sale of petroleum products, warning those involved in such practices that they will be met with the full force of the law.

“The Lagos State Task Force will continue to clamp down on these merchants or any other individuals involved in activities that could be harmful to the environment and pose a threat to the safety and well-being of Lagosians,” Abdulraheem concluded.