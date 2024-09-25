The Lagos State Taskforce has arrested 88 suspected miscreants and criminals during two separate operations in Oshodi, Bolade, and surrounding areas.

The agency stated that the arrest was made “in a continued effort to rid the State of the menace of miscreants, touts, and street urchins.”

A statement by the Director, Press & Public Affairs, Lagos State Taskforce, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem on Tuesday said, “The operation, which was carried out around 3 am and 4 pm respectively today took place at Oshodi, Bolade and its environs was executed following series of complaints lodged by concerned motorists, residents and passersby through the Agency’s feedback channels.”

The agency stated that any suspected miscreants would be penalised accordingly.

It said complainants reported an alarming rise in criminal activities, particularly during rush hour, “where hoodlums would lie in wait around the area to harass unsuspecting passersby and motorists.”

CSP Adetayo Akerele, Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, spoke about the operation and highlighted the agency’s commitment to safeguarding the safety and security of all Lagos residents.

“We cannot allow these criminal elements to hold our people hostage in their own communities. The State Government remains steadfast in its resolve to protect lives and property.

“This operation is a testament to our unwavering dedication to put an end to this ugly trend,” the Chairman stated.

The efforts, the Taskforce, said were met with “widespread jubilation” by concerned citizens and other passersby at Oshodi Oke bridge who witnessed the operation, assuring residents and passersby “that this exercise will be sustained in line with the Agency’s mandate as enshrined in the THEMES PLUS Agenda of the State to restore law and order across Lagos Metropolis.”

Akerele went on to say that the agency conducted initial surveillance in the region and discovered that the miscreants used the pedestrian bridges at Oshodi Bus Stop to locate and wreak havoc on their victims.

He claimed that the threat will soon be eliminated because the activities “will be completely grounded soonest.”

“Motorists and residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the Agency or the nearest police station.

“We remain on high alert and will continue to carry out surveillance and sting operations aimed at safeguarding the lives and property of motorists and residents along this axis and beyond,” Akerele said.