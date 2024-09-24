Tell Your Cheating Husband To Protect Himself, Don’t Leave Your Marriage – Toyin Tomato Advises Women

Toyin Adegbola, a Nollywood actress better known as Toyin Tomato, has urged women to shun divorce.

In an Instagram live session on Monday, Toyin Tomato asserted that marriage is not a place where equality exists.

She recommended women to continue with their “unfaithful” husbands while taking precautions against sexually transmitted infections.

“No matter how terrible your husband is, don’t ever think of chasing him out or leaving his house, because later, you will have to beg when your children have an important event. As the woman, you have suffered in your marriage, and if you leave, no single man will marry you. Stay in your husband’s house and beg him to protect himself.

“I have a friend who buys packs of condoms for her husband whenever he is visiting Nigeria. When the man arrived, he called me to let me know what my friend did. Won’t he sleep with another woman? Can a woman come to Nigeria and her husband buys her condoms? We don’t have equal rights, and I will continue to say this.

“Please, men, take us as your cross and see us as your first child. We have also married you and taken you as our first child because, despite how wise men are, they can also be very foolish. Whatever we want you to see is what you will see,” she said.

Watch her speak below…