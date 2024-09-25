Ten Establishments Sealed In Lagos For Non-Compliance With Environmental Regulations

The Lagos State Government has declared that it has sealed off ten buildings due to noise pollution, including churches, bars, guest houses, and factories in Ikeja, Mushin, Gbagada, and Maryland region of the state.

Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, confirmed this in a statement issued on Wednesday on his X account.

According to the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), the crackdown is aimed at reducing noise and other environmental breaches in the state.

Among the closed establishments are Vital Products Limited, A & P Nigeria Limited, Polite Anchorage and Suites, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Terrag Inn Apartment, Evening Class Guest House, Celestial Church of God, a printing press, Charley’s Bar, and 7th Heaven Hotel & Suites.

He stated that the impacted establishments were found guilty of breaking environmental standards despite LASEPA’s repeated warnings.

In response to the development, LASEPA’s General Manager, Babatunde Ajayi, emphasised the agency’s zero-tolerance policy towards noncompliance with environmental regulations.

“We will not tolerate non-compliance with our regulations”, he said

