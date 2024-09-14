Terrorist Mastermind Sububu, 38 Others Killed In NAF Airstrike In Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force has announced that its special forces have successfully neutralized a high-profile terrorist leader, Halilu Sububu, in a targeted operation.

In 2021, he carried out an audacious raid on a military base in Katsina, killing a number of soldiers.

Despite being based in Zamfara, Sububu terrorised populations in Sokoto, Niger, and Kaduna states.

Sububu’s execution comes just a few hours after the Nigerian Army confirmed the death of Halilu Buzu, another terrorist mastermind in Zamfara state.

In a statement released on Friday, the Nigerian Air Force’s Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information, Group Captain Kabiru Ali, confirmed Sububu’s death and stated that 38 others were killed in Zamfara on September 12.

He said, “In a decisive joint operation led by three personnel of the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces, a notorious bandit, Halilu Sububu, and over 38 terrorists were neutralized during an engagement near Mayanchi on 12 September 2024. The operation was part of an ongoing effort by NAF and ground forces to exploit intelligence and secure the area following contact with hostile elements.”

Ali also stated that the terrorists were found in possession of three PKT machine guns, five AK-47 rifles, 29 magazines, and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

He said, “NAF Special Forces of Operation HADARIN DAJI, in the company of other ground troops, initiated a follow-up exploitation mission after troops encountered terrorists in the vicinity of Mayanchi. During the mission, it was confirmed that 38 terrorists had been neutralized, with 4 bodies retrieved for verification.

“In addition to the elimination of the terrorists, a significant cache of weapons was recovered, including 2 Rocket-Propelled Grenade tubes, 1 RPG bomb, 3 PKT machine guns, 5 AK-47 rifles, 29 magazines, and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition of varying calibres.

“This operation underscores the effectiveness and professionalism of the NAF Special Forces in leading critical missions in conjunction with other services aimed at neutralizing threats and maintaining national security.”