Terrorists Might Have Escaped Prison Due To Flood – Borno Gov, Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has posited that imprisoned Boko Haram terrorists might have escaped from the Maiduguri correctional centre.

This followed the severe flooding that ravaged the state capital.

Recall that Alau Dam, which had been at full capacity for the some weeks, collapsed on Tuesday, causing severe flooding.

Counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, reported that at least 200 inmates escaped from the Maiduguri correctional centre due to the situation.

In an interview with British Broadcasting Corporation News, Zulum that the flood affected over two million people.

He added that his administration has started providing “humanitarian assistance” to the victims of the flood.

Reacting to reports that some Boko Haram insurgents may have escaped from the prison due to the flood, he said, “I’m worried. Yes, I’m seriously worried.”

“But you also have to bear in mind that the Borno State Government has established what we call the Borno model of rehabilitation, which has allowed many insurgents to repent.

“Within the last two years, over 200,000 Boko Haram members and their families have repented, and I think this has also yielded positive results in ensuring the return of peace and stability to Borno State,” he added.