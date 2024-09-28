There’s An Attempt To Assassinate Yahaya Bello – Kogi Monarchs

Some monarchs in Kogi State have said there’s an attempt to assassinate Yahaya Bello, former Governor of the State.

In a letter dated September 26 and addressed to President Bola Tinubu, the monarchs and political leaders said the way the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is handling Bello’s prosecution “has become a national embarrassment.”

While urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call the EFCC to order, the traditional rulers described the EFCC’s prosecution of Bello as “worrisome”, saying if not checked, it would cast a dent in the Tinubu administration.

The letter read, “It is a fact that no society thrives without an effective framework against corruption, and we, as responsible citizens of Nigeria, fully support the fight against corruption in the interest of all.

“We, however, frown at a situation where the activities of an agency saddled with this all-important task paint an embarrassing picture that conflicts with acceptable standards.

“How would one explain a situation where an agency that declared the former governor wanted and even involved Interpol in the search for him, told him to go after waiting for four hours in their premises? The same agency sent out an official statement a few minutes later, saying former governor Yahaya Bello was not in its custody and remained wanted!

“The EFCC did not stop at that. Its operatives invaded the Kogi State Government Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, at night, shooting sporadically and attempting to force their way in. This is a condemnable act in all ramifications in a democracy.

“The EFCC explained publicly that the former governor was not interrogated or detained when he came to their headquarters because the incumbent, Alhaji Usman Ododo, was with him at the time of his visit.

“This explanation was quashed by the unprovoked attack on the Kogi Government Lodge to forcefully arrest a man who had visited their office in the morning and waited for four hours to be interrogated. The same sitting governor who was with him was in the Lodge.

“Mr. President, this connotes more than the fight against corruption and the majority of our people have termed this action as an assasination attempt on the former governor. As a result of this, we want to say categorically that there is a confirmed threat to the life of our son and we no longer have confidence in the EFCC to prosecute the ongoing case.

“We appreciate your magic wand, which, though made up of some bitter but necessary pills, is gradually taking us out of the wilderness. But we want to stress that the modus operandi of the EFCC in its fight against corruption needs to be reviewed if we must achieve our collective goals as a nation. Currently, it is counter-productive.

“Mr. President, our son’s life is endangered. We are convinced that you are a democrat who is committed to making Nigeria work for Nigerians and not for a few. Your laudable achievements in this short period, against all odds, attest to this. This must not be dented by the perception of persecution being vividly portrayed by the EFCC in its case against our son.”

Since April, the EFCC has been seeking to arraign Bello over allegations bordering on breach of trust, and money laundering to the tune of N80.2 billion.

On April 18, 2024, the anti-graft agency declared Bello wanted after several attempts to arrest him proved unsuccessful.

Ola Olukoyede, EFCC’s Chairman, had alleged that Bello withdrew $720,000 from Kogi’s coffers to pay his child’s school fees in advance.

The anti-graft agency also filed a 19-count charge against Bello over alleged money laundering.

However, the arraignment has been stalled on several occasions due to the absence of the former governor.

On August 20, the court of appeal in Abuja ordered Bello to surrender himself for arraignment.

On September 18, Bello’s media office said the ex-governor had honoured the anti-graft agency’s invitation.

The EFCC would later deny that Bello was not in its custody, saying the former governor was still a wanted man.

Bello’s media office refuted the claim, saying the politician was not interrogated when he visited the EFCC office.

The media office of the former governor also alleged that operatives of the EFCC laid siege to the Kogi government lodge in Abuja in a bid to forcefully arrest Bello.

On Wednesday, Emeka Nwite, judge of the federal high court in Abuja, adjourned the case filed against Bello to October 30, following his absence in court.

The commission has filed a fresh 16-count charge against the former Governor.