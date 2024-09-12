This Isn’t Democracy, Tinubu Govt Sliding Into Fascism – Afenifere

Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, has posited that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is turning into a dictatorial leader.

The National Publicity Secretary of the group, Justice Faloye, made this statement on Wednesday.

Faloye described President Tinubu’s administration since May 29, 2023, as a colossal failure, accusing it of harassing perceived opponents.

According to the group, the economy has completely collapsed under the present administration, with outspoken critics being arrested and detained.

“We have criminalization of protest under Tinubu, where peaceful protesters are threatened, harassed, attacked, arrested, and detained unjustly. What do you call all these other than fascism?

“Even the international community has accused Tinubu of criminalizing peaceful protests in a democratic dispensation and condemned the trend.

“This is unacceptable. This is not democracy anymore. We are sliding into fascism.

“We have urged President Tinubu to heed the advice of Professor Wole Soyinka regarding fascism,” the group said.

Afenifere also revealed plans to create a political group to challenge the ruling government in the 2027 general election.