This State Will Burn If Ighodalo Is Not Declared Winner – Edo NLC Chair (Video)

The chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Edo state, Odion Olaye, has vowed that there will be chaos in the state, if Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate fail to win the gubernatorial poll.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Olaye was heard in a viral video, while campaigning in Egor, Benin City, for Asue Ighodalo, the PDP’s candidate.

The Edo state’s NLC chairman, also assured supporters of victory in the next governorship election.

Advertisement

He added that Ighodalo will win Egor, adding that the state will burn if the Independent National Electoral Commission, failed to declare Ighodalo winner of the poll.

READ MORE: There’ll Be Crisis In Nigeria If Edo Guber Poll Isn’t Free And Fair – PDP Clarifies Obaseki’s ‘Nigeria Will Burn’ Threat

Odion said: “I want to assure you that PDP, our party, is going to win Egor 80 percent come 21st of this month and on 22nd of this month, they must declare Asue Ighodalo the winner.

“If they refuse to do that, Edo state will burn.”