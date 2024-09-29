Those Supporting Tinubu Administration, VeryDarkMan’s Agenda Need Mental Evaluation – BBNaija’s Vee

Big Brother Naija reality star, Vee, has condemned supporters of President Bola Tinubu’s government and controversial activist VeryDarkMan (VDM), stating they require mental evaluation.

In a video posted on Instagram on Saturday, Vee expressed her disdain, saying: “I judge anyone supporting the current Nigerian government and VDM’s agenda.”

She emphasized accountability, asserting, “It’s time to hold people responsible for defending harmful actions.”

Vee criticized VDM’s self-proclaimed freedom fighting, advocating instead for collective action.

Regarding the Falz-VDM controversy, Vee declined comment but stressed, “Defending VDM or this government necessitates mental evaluation.”

She said: “Personally, I’m judging anybody that supports that current Nigerian government. I’m also judging supporters of VDM.

“It’s high time we start holding certain people responsible. If you say something stupid or defend the wrong thing, I’m cutting you off.

“I don’t believe in freedom fighters. I don’t believe in an individual coming out to say they want to fight for the rights of Nigerians. It doesn’t make sense to me. I think it should be a joint effort. I think everybody should be involved. And I definitely don’t think it should be VDM doing it.

“I don’t have much to say about the Falz versus VDM issue, by the way. They say he [Falz] is going to court. Lovely. Aside from Falz, Bobrisky and VDM’s case, I feel like anybody defending VDM is not somebody I want to have a conversation with.

“This country makes no sense. People are suffering. People are hungry. Anybody defending this government needs mental evaluation. Anybody defending VDM… We don’t even know what his [VDM’s] achievements are. What’s he trying to achieve? I personally do not know and I will not defend him. When I come across a VDM video, I skip it. When they are talking about the guy, I will continue to skip.”

