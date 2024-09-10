Three Children Die, Four Injured In Jigawa Building Collapse

No fewer than three children have been killed, while four others sustained degrees of injuries, in a building collapse at Kofar Bai Quarters, Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

In a statement released by DSP Lawan Adam, the Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa State Police Command, disclosed that the horrible incident occurred on September 9, 2024, at around 23:50hrs.

The statement reads: “On Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at about 0005hrs, one Ahmad Isah ‘m’ of Kofar Bai Quarters, Birnin Kudu LGA reported at Brinin Kudu Division that, on 09/09/2024 at about 2350hrs, a room in his residential house was collapsed.

“On receipt of the tragic report, a team of policemen were raced to the scene. The policemen in conjunction with good Samaritan launched a rescue operation and were able to evacuate seven persons.

“The victims were quickly rushed to the Birnin Kudu General Hospital for medical attention. Upon their arrival, the attending physician confirmed that three (3) of the seven (7) victims had passed away.