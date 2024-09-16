Three Suspected IPOB Members Killed, Others Injured As Imo Police Foil Attack On Divisional Headquarters

The operatives of the Imo State Police Command have foiled an attack on the Njaba Divisional Headquarters by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

The command’s Spokesman, Henry Okoye, in a statement released to the public on Sunday night, disclosed that the culprits arrived in three SUV vehicles and launched a violent assault on the headquarters with sporadic gunfire.

Okoye added that its operatives, in response, took up defensive positions and engaged the assailants, resulting in neutralising three of the attackers.

Advertisement

He said: “Our gallant operatives at Njaba Divisional Headquarters have neutralised three gunmen who attempted to invade the headquarters.

READ MORE: Police Apprehend Five Suspected Cult Members In Imo

“They came in three SUV jeeps and immediately launched a violent gunfire at the headquarters but were overpowered by the gallant operatives in the area. The remaining assailants, who sustained various gunshot injuries, fled into nearby bushes.

“During the operation, our forces recovered one General Purpose Machine Gun, one AK-47 rifle, and three vehicles: a Toyota Lexus 470, a Mercedes GLK, and a Toyota Venza.”