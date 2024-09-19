Three Suspects Arrested For Alleged Thuggery, Car Theft In Niger

The Police Command in Niger has arrested three suspects over alleged thuggery, armed robbery and car theft in different parts of the state.

The Chanchaga Police Division was notified on September 14, 2024, at around 10:45 p.m., by Police Public Relations Officer SP Wasiu Abiodun, that six thugs, armed with knives and cutlasses, attacked a group of people near the Old City Gate in Minna’s Eastern Bye-pass.

The hoodlums allegedly stole the victims’ cell phones and other belongings.

According to him, police patrol teams and vigilante members responded to the crime scene and apprehended two suspects, Abba Salihu, 20, and Amar Haladu, 18, both from Angwan Kampani, Minna, while others fled.

“The suspects were arrested with cutlasses and they confessed to having been among the miscreants attacking and causing unrest in Shango community area of Minna. Efforts to arrest other fleeing members are being intensified, ” he revealed.

In a separate incident, a suspected thief was detained, and a stolen vehicle was recovered from him, according to the police spokesperson.

According to him, on September 4, 2024, at around 4 a.m., the police received a distress call reporting that some hoodlums had broken into a residence in Tudun Wada, via Sabon-Wuse, Tafa, and stolen a Toyota Highlander with registration number ABJ 775 AT and other valuables.

Following the tip, all security posts along Kaduna Road were made aware. Fortunately, the vehicle was caught at a customs post on Kaduna Road with Halilu Shuaibu, 28, of Gwarinpa, Abuja.

“The suspect claimed that the vehicle was given to him by one Baba Gadas of Zuba and to be taken to one Mubarak in Kaduna for disposal,” SP Abiodun added.

The suspects have been moved to SCID Minna for diligent prosecution and more investigation.