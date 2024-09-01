Timaya Takes Aim At Apostle Suleman, Labels Him ‘Liar’

Nigerian music star Timaya has ignited a social media frenzy after making a bold accusation against Apostle Johnson Suleman, a well-known clergyman.

In a post on his X page on Saturday, Timaya claimed that Apostle Suleman is prone to dishonesty, stating that: “Apostle Sulaiman too LIE.”

The singer didn’t provide context or clarify the source of his grievance with Apostle Sulaiman, but the severity of his words suggests a deep-seated issue.

The singer’s assertion has sparked a lively debate, with some users backing Timaya’s claim and others criticizing him for speaking out against a man of God.

See some reactions to his post…

Oyindamola wrote: “Na why e block me be that 😭😂”

livinb4leavi warned: “Don’t talk to my papa like that, he’s a real man of god, he sees this your tweet with spiritual eyes, so be careful or else he’s going to descend fire of god on you, pay your tithe so you can be blessed hallelujah.”

Duke of Africa wrote: “Person wey travel go Europe through airport toilet. No visa”

Anam 1st son wrote: “Na direct dragging be this 😂😂😂😂”

Dr. Penking asked: “Why do you think he has “lai” in his name?”

Trendyz bulletin wrote: “Hah! Abeg help us cast am 😂 he carry another woman? Timaya, Abeg drop gist oo”

