‘Tinubu Burdening The Impoverished, But Ignoring His Extravagant Excesses’ — Atiku On Planned VAT Increase

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, decried plans by the Federal Government to increase Value Added Tax (VAT) from 7.5 percent to 10 percent.

On May 8, Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, said there is a need to increase the VAT rate.

Advertisement

Oyedele had said the increase will be implemented in phases.

This was as he revealed that empirical data had confirmed that less than 10 per cent of affluent Nigerians fulfill their obligation to file and pay the correct amount of taxes to the government.

In a post via X, Atiku described the move as a “regressive and punitive policy.”

He posted: “President Bola Tinubu, alongside his coterie of advisers, has resolved to raise the VAT rate from 7.5% to 10%, even as the NNPCL has announced a soaring PMS price increase at the pump.

“This move unveils a new era of regressive and punitive policies, and its impact is destined to deepen the domestic cost-of-living crisis and exacerbate Nigeria’s already fragile economic growth.

“President Tinubu and his entourage seem to be resorting to their familiar tactic: heaping burdens upon the impoverished while steadfastly ignoring their extravagant excesses!

“Tinubu’s actions reflect a profound insensitivity to the plight of the less fortunate as he indulges in the opulent renovation of villas and the acquisition of new jets and vehicles for himself and his family.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Bought Private Jet While Nigerians Are Suffering – Sowore

“One need not be an economist to grasp the ominous implications of President Tinubu’s ill-conceived policies for Nigeria’s future.”

According to him, the relentless rise in taxes and interest rates has proven “excessively onerous, debilitating businesses of all sizes and leading to job losses while intensifying the suffering of the poor.”

The manufacturing sector, he said, has endured “relentless strife since Tinubu’s ascendancy”, with its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) “diminishing by over 20% since December 2023, as reported by the NBS”.

“In early August, Tinubu turned his attention to agriculture. As is customary with this administration, a new policy was clandestinely formulated and announced, permitting duty-free importation of agricultural commodities such as wheat, maize, and paddy, despite vehement opposition from farmer groups nationwide,” he said.

“This policy poses a grave threat to Nigeria’s food security ambitions, as local farmers, facing unfair competition from low-cost producers in Asia, Europe, and America, are compelled to reduce or entirely abandon their production efforts.”

According to Atiku, the introduction of the policy “jeopardises job creation, wealth generation, and the sector’s long-term prosperity, casting a shadow over Nigeria’s sustainability and development”.

“President Tinubu and his advisers would be wise to redirect their efforts towards crafting sustainable solutions to the systemic shocks afflicting the economy rather than compounding the crisis with measures destined to ignite further turmoil,” Atiku said.