‘Tinubu Can’t Loot Nigeria’s Treasury, Because He’s Not Poor’ – Minister

The Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a wealthy man, who has no interest in looting Nigeria’s resources.

Olawande made this known while speaking at the Joint Union Negotiating Council’s week of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development branch in Abuja, on Monday.

The Minister begged Nigerians to be patient with the president, adding that very soon, there will be positive changes.

He said: “I urge you to be patient with this administration. In no distant time, the country will take good shape, and the lives of the citizens will be transformed.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not a pauper; he is an acknowledged epitome of wealth and so it cannot be said of him that he desires to loot the treasury of Nigeria.

“He has seen money and as a result of this, he is not interested in looting the nation’s treasury.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that many Nigerians, including prominent people, have been accusing President Tinubu over what they described as ‘mismanagement of government’s funds.

Some politicians in the country, also accused the current administration of spending nation’s wealth to purchase properties worth millions of dollar for selfish reasons.

Former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, also called out Tinubu over recent purchase of Presidential jet, saying that the fund could be use in transforming Nigerians lives.