Tinubu Hasn’t Delivered Anything In Renewed Hope Agenda – Lukman

Salihu Lukman, a former National Vice Chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has knocked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his Renewed Hope agenda.

According to him him, he is ready to challenge any party member, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the lack of progress on the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Lukman who made these comments during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Wednesday, criticized the current state of governance under Tinubu, stating that conditions have worsened with an increase in ungoverned spaces.

He explained that his critical stance is motivated by his concern for Nigeria’s future.

“If we elect leaders based on promises they made, for example, the main promise of Asiwaju is Renewed Hope. Things are contained there. You read it. I am ready to challenge anybody, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to let them produce evidence of delivery based on that document of Renewed Hope. Nothing has been delivered,” Lukman said.

His criticism of Tinubu, he said, was not influenced by ethnic or regional bias, as some have suggested.

“I feel agitated when people begin to reduce this thing to a regional issue. I fought Abdullahi Adamu when he was the national chairman. For goodness sake, he is from the north. If I wanted to play that ethnic card, I would keep quiet. I would have been on the National Working Committee, maybe with all the privileges. There are privileges.”

Lukman emphasized that his stance is not about personal survival or holding a political position but rather about a genuine commitment to the country’s progress.

“I made that conscious choice. That is because I didn’t come from a background where my mission in politics is about survival. As a person, I believe I can survive without holding a political position.”