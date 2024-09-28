Tinubu Names Seven Directors To Lead NTA

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, approved the appointment of seven directors for the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known on Friday.

Advertisement

Tinubu reappointed Ayo Adewuyi as Director in charge of News while Ibrahim Aliyu will serve a Director of Special Duties.

READ ALSO: Ten Establishments Sealed In Lagos For Non-Compliance With Environmental Regulations

Muhammed Mustapha will head administration and training, Tari Taylaur will step in as Director of Programmes, while Sadique Omeiza will serve as Director of Engineering.

The President also appointed Apinke Effiong as the Director of Finance. Apinke is an expert in financial marketing with treasury, management accounting and reporting skills.

Oluwakemi Fashina, an integrated marketing communications professional and chartered marketer, was appointed by the president as Director of Marketing.