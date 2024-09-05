Tinubu Never Made Minimum Wage Offer In Exchange For Increased Fuel Price – Aide Counters NLC



Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Print Media, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, has dismissed claims by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that the Federal Government made a minimum wage offer in exchange for a petrol price hike.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited had on Tuesday increased the price of petrol across its retail outlets.

Reacting to the increment in a statement, Joe Ajaero, NLC’s President, accused the federal government of trickery and betrayal.

“We recall vividly when Mr. President gave us the devil’s alternatives to choose from: either N250,000 as minimum wage (subject to the rise of the pump price between N1,500 and N2,000) and N70,000 (at old pms rates), we opted for the latter because we could not bring ourselves to accept further punishment on Nigerians,” Ajaero said.

However, in a post on X, Abdulaziz countered Ajaero’s claim, adding that the NLC president, was only playing “dirty politics”.

“I sat through the two meetings President Tinubu had with Labour leaders on minimum wage. At neither of the meetings was an offer made in exchange of fuel price hike.

“Ajaero is once again playing his dirty politics with the emotions of Nigerians,” he posted on Wednesday.