Tinubu To Address Nigerians On 64th Independence

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will by 7 a.m. make a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

This was made known in a statement on Monday by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The broadcast is part of activities to commemorate the 64th Independence Anniversary of the nation.

Onanuga noted that “Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.”

Tinubu had last addressed Nigerians during #EndBadGovernance protest in August.