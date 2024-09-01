Tinubu’ll Soon Open Borders For Commercial Activities – Rep. Member

Lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency in the House of Representatives, Sesi Whingah, has assured his constituents that Nigeria borders will soon be opened for commercial activities.

Whingah gave the assurance during a Badagry Stakeholders and Youth Engagement organised by his office on Saturday.

The engagement had the theme: “Charting A Prosperous Future for Badagry: Unlocking Potential, Empowering People, and Accelerating Progress,” as revealed by News Agency of Nigeria.

According to the lawmaker, the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government is trying to see how they can mop up revenue internally.

“This is a policy that we believe needs to be done and will lead to good.

“The current administration will soon open borders for commercial activities; I know it is affecting us and our incomes. I know what my constituents are going through,” he said.

On the issue of electrification of some parts of Badagry communities, he assured that staff of Rural Electrification would come in and attend to that in next few days.

On roadblocks, Whingah said that no development would come to Badagry because of multiple checkpoints along the Lagos Badagry expressway.

“I have spoken against multiple checkpoints on the floor of the House.

“I doubt if we can achieve any development if we have people stopping and discouraging tourists and investors from coming to this corridor

“You cannot go through the stress of these multiple checkpoints as a tourist and you would want to come back to this place.

“The security agencies need to start looking at using technology to address this. A single drone can secure and monitor this axis,” he said.