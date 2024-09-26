Tinubu’s Government Increases NYSC Allowance To N77,000



The Federal Government, on Wednesday, approved the increase of the monthly allowance for National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members to N77,000 with effect from July 2024.

Caroline Embu, acting Director of Information and Public Relations, NYSC, noted that it is in line with the enactment of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024.

The update, she said, was contained in a letter from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, signed by its Chairman, Ekpo Nta.

Before this development, “the Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Y.D. Ahmed, had paid an advocacy visit to the chairman of the commission and solicited a robust welfare package for corps members.”

The statement expressed that the NYSC boss is “thankful to the Federal Government for the timely gesture and is optimistic that it will not only bring much-needed succour to the corps members but also boost their morale and motivate them to do even more in their service to the nation.”