‘Tinubu’s Lavish Spending Killing Nigeria’s Economy’ – Primate Ayodele



Primate Elijah Ayodele, Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has tackled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration over its lavish spending.

According to him, the unnecessary spending of Tinubu’s administration is destroying and killing Nigeria’s economy, urging him to look for ways to repair it.

In a Sunday statement signed by Osho Oluwatosin, his media aide, the clergyman noted that Nigeria’s economy will not smile with the attitude of the government,

‘’President Tinubu is further destroying Nigeria’s economy instead of looking for ways to repair it. The unnecessary lavish spending isn’t helping the country.

“Sometimes I wonder if these government officials don’t know what is going on because if they do, the government shouldn’t be buying some things at this trying time.

‘’I still don’t see our economy smiling in 2025, the government should cut cost, the government is killing the economy with all these unnecessary expenditure, Nigeria is in real trouble but the government is acting like it doesn’t care,” he stated.