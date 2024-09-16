Tinubu’s Signature Cap Now Signifies Oppression, Embarrassment – Atiku’s Aide

Aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has posited that many supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have stopped wearing his signature cap.

He said the commonly known “Emilokan cap,” has been abandoned owing to the prevailing economic hardship in Nigeria.

In an opinion piece titled De-cap-itated published on Sunday, Shaibu explained that Tinubu’s cap, once a proud symbol of political allegiance, has now become a source of embarrassment for many Nigerians.

According to him, the cap, featuring a “broken shackle symbol,” which once represented freedom and hope, is now associated with oppression and disappointment.

His words: “During the 2023 presidential campaign and the early days of the Tinubu administration, his supporters proudly wore the Emilokan caps in solidarity with him. But today, that is no longer the case. The cap symbolises oppression and has become a source of embarrassment to Tinubu’s supporters.”

He further stated that the Emilokan cap has lost its appeal as people have realized it does not represent shared prosperity but rather a consolidation of state power for personal gain.

Comparing the decline of the cap’s popularity to historical symbols like the swastika, which became undesirable after the fall of Nazi Germany, he posited that vendors who once eagerly sold the Emilokan caps now find it difficult to sell them.