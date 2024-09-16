Tinubu’s Vision Of Dangote Refinery Fuel Supply Is Nigeria’s March To Industrialisation – Edun

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the economy, Wale Edun, has weighed in on the commencement of petrol supply from the Dangote Refinery.

According to him, the achievement shows Nigeria’s march to industrialisation.

Dangote refinery, on Sunday, announced that the company had started loading petrol into Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited trucks.

Edun, speaking at the Refinery facility, said the resumption of local refining of petrol in the country marks a new beginning.

His words: “The supply of Petroleum products, in this particular case PMS, across to the Nigerian market was failed in naira. As I’ll explain, in many ways it is the resumption of Nigeria’s march to industrialization. It is in return to something that we had before — local refinery, local supply of petroleum products in the Nigerian market.

“It has been decades since we have been able to achieve this, and we have it today.”

He lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for ensuring that the Federal Executive Council intervened in the sale of crude oil by NNPC to the Dangote refinery and the supply of petroleum products by the refinery.

“Today, we have taken an important step, a key step, towards energy self-sufficiency in Nigeria. We have taken an important step in energy security in Nigeria, not to talk of self-reliance and implementation of the government’s policy of domestic investment or investment in domestic production.

“It is the vision of Mr. President that no raw material should leave the shores of Nigeria without some value being added.

“So once again, I know that this vision of Mr. President started many, many years ago. We are in a free zone; we started Lekki Lagos Free Zone. We have this free port across the world, that’s a free zone. And we have this Dangote refinery and petrochemicals company, which is in a free zone,” he added.